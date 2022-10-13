Rakul Preet Singh DISMISSES her marriage reports: ‘Funny how I don’t have news’

In November last year, Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made it public that they both are in love and are dating each other for this reason. Bhagnani, while dropping a post on this development had then wrote, ‘Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are.’

Since then, the two lovebirds have often been spotted hanging out together on numerous occasions. However, recently, a few reports by some of the topmost news publications, informed that the lovely couple is planning to tie the knot next year and thus, taking their relationship to the next level.

Rakul Preet Singh's relationship status

Rakul Preet Singh’s brother, Aman, in a conversation with ETimes, spoke about their relationship status in detail. “Rakul has acted in a couple of projects by Jackky Bhagnani. Marriage is obviously on the cards, but nothing is concrete yet. She will announce it on her own when she decides to get married. I would know if it was happening. Marriage is the climax of any relationship. Jackky is one of the top producers of Indian cinema and he has lots of ambitious projects in mind, in fact, both of them are very busy people. So, they have their own goals."

In view of this development and growing speculations, Rakul Preet Singh decided to break the silence. She tweeted today, “@AmanPreetOffl you confirmed ? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro .. it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life ..” and attached an article along with it claiming that the lovebirds are set to tie a knot soon.