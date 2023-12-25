Rakul Preet Singh drops mushy PICS with beau Jackky Bhagnani on his birthday: ‘They don’t make men like you'

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The duo began dating back in 2021 and have come a long way since then. Notably, Rakul and her beau have never skipped opportunities to shower each other with love at various instances and their social media accounts act as proof of the same.

As Jackky Bhagnani celebrates his birthday today, on December 25, loving girlfriend Rakul has shared the most love-filled birthday message for him. Admiring his ‘kindness’ and ‘innocence’, she wished him laughter and fulfillment of all his desires. Have a look at their endearing pictures inside.

Rakul Preet Singh wishes Jackky Bhagnani on his birthday: ‘Here is to adventures, travelling , eating’

Rakul took on some girlfriend duties on Bhagnani’s birthday and spoiled him with love and wishes on his special day. She shared three pictures of them together and they ooze nothing but romance. In the first picture, Rakul can be seen hugging him, while the second image comes straight out of their adventurous outing together. Meanwhile, in the last photograph, the lovebirds can be seen dressed in ethnic and setting love-filled gazes at each other.

Wishing him on his birthday, the De De Pyaar De actress wrote, “Happppppy bdayyyyyyy my (heart) on this bday and everyday I wish you receive abundance of all that you desire . Your kindness, innocence is rare to find , your jokes are the silliest but I have to admit they are funny .. protect all of this cos they don’t make men like you anymore here is to adventures, travelling , eating and laughing together always @jackkybhagnani.” Have a look at Rakul Preet Singh's post right here.

Fans join Rakul to wish Jackky on his birthday

Soon after the actress showered birthday wishes on her boyfriend, their fans were quick to react to them. While many were captivated by their romance, several also wished Jackky.

“Amazing couple .....so beautiful so cute .....just lovely” “Cheers to more fun, more memories and cake! Happy birthday.” “Adorable” “Sweetest Couple!!” read some comments on her post.

