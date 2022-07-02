Rakul Preet Singh enjoys golf session with Kapil Dev and Sadhguru in Washington DC; Ayushmann Khurrana reacts

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the popular Indian actors in the entertainment industry. She has won many hearts with her performances in several movies. Ever since she made her debut in the 2014 film Yaariyan, there's been no looking back for her. The De De Pyaar De actress has been enjoying the success of Runway 34, which was released in April this year and also featured Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

The actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares a glimpse of her professional and personal life with her fans. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Rakul shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she is seen enjoying a session of golf in Washington DC. Not just that, the actress was joined by cricket legend Kapil Dev and Sadhguru. Sharing the video, the actress captioned it: "What better than kickstarting ATA convention at Washington DC with @sadhguru @therealkapildev." In the background, one can also hear the song Se Acabo Remix by The Beatnuts playing.

Check out Rakul Preet Singh's VIDEO:

The video features Rakul playing golf, while the trio was also seen posing for photos. In it, the actress donned an all-black outfit, Kapil wore a black t-shirt and paired it with brown pants. Sadhguru, on the other hand, wore a yellow t-shirt and pants. Soon after Rakul shared the video, her fans were impressed and dropped immense love in the comments section. A fan wrote: "Everything seems Amazing." While another user added, "Kya baat hai (Amazing)" Ayushmann Khurrana also commented with a raising hands emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul has many interesting films in her pipeline. She will star next in Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G, Indra Kumar’s Thank God, and Chhatriwali.

