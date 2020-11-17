Rakul Preet Singh experiments with her long tresses and gets a new hairdo; See PHOTO

Rakul Preet Singh, who loves to experiment with her looks, has got a new haircut. Check out the picture.

South and Bollywood beauty Rakul Preet Singh never fails to turns heads each time she steps out in the city. In fact, the diva also steals the limelight on social media for her amazing posts. Her Instagram that is flooded with stunning photos speaks volumes about her activeness on social media. And going by her latest post, it is evident that the Yaariyan star is someone who loves to experiment with her looks.

As we speak of this, the stunning actress has got a new hairdo and shares a glimpse of it on the photo-sharing app. Taking to her Insta story, she shared a boomerang video while flaunting her new hairdo. The actress can be seen beaming with joy as she chops off her long tresses. Alongside the video, Rakul writes, “Chop Chop#hairlove.” In the video, the De De Pyaar De actress looks beautiful in a casual yellow top with her makeup game on point.

Check out Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram post below:

Few days ago, the stunning actress was spotted in the city as she stepped out for her Sunday brunch. On the professional front, she will be seen sharing the screen space with in an upcoming untitled film, which is said to be based on a cross-border love story. Talking about her South films, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 that also stars Kajal Aggarwal in a special role.

Credits :Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

