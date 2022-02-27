Rakul Preet Singh feels ‘smile is a free therapy’ as she shares a PIC from her Maldives vacation

Rakul Preet Singh has a busy year as many of her films are lined up for release. The actress will also be seen in Bollywood films this year. She is currently vacating in the Maldives and has been sharing a lot of pictures from the beach destination. Today also she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture. She is surely looking extremely happy and even her caption says so. To note, the actress was spotted with her beau Jackky Bhagnani at the airport before heading for the vacation.

Coming back to her picture, Rakul is seen wearing a black colour swimsuit and paired it with printed shrugs. She is happily looking at the beach and wearing sunglasses. Her caption says, “Smile away !! It’s free therapy.” Recently, she had posted a beautiful photo dressed in a neon crop top paired up with a midi bodycon skirt. Her hair was left open and posed like a diva. Raashii Khanna had also reacted to the pic and wrote, 'Beauty.' Samantha had also commented.

The actress will be soon seen in Runway 34 co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. It will be releasing on April 29 and is inspired by a real-life incident. The character poster of the film has also been released.

Take a look at the post here:

Rakul has 7 films lined up for release this year. She will be seen with John Abraham in Attack, then Indra Kumar's Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra, and Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

