Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her love for sneakers in then and now PICS from wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani marked the start of a new journey together with a beautiful wedding ceremony in the scenic location of Goa. With their dear ones by their side, they exchanged vows, symbolizing their commitment to each other. Now, Rakul has shared some then and now pictures from her wedding expressing how her sneakers were constant throughout.

Rakul Preet Singh shares then and now pictures from her wedding

Today, on March 1, Rakul preet Singh took to her Instragram handle to share a series of then and now pictures from her wedding in which the actress was seen wearing sneakers during her pre-wedding festivities as well as in the post wedding celebration. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Before and after what doesn’t change is the comfort #sneakergirl.”

