Rakul Preet Singh on having seven releases in 2022: I am hoping it will be one of my best years

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has all her fingers in the pie as she will have seven massive releases up her sleeve for the year 2022, out of which six are in Hindi cinema.

Her titles in Bollywood include names like 'Doctor G' with Ayushmann, 'Runway 34' with Amitabh Bachchan & Ajay Devgn, 'Thank God' with Ajay Devgn & Sidharth Malhotra, 'Chattriwali', 'Attack' and an untitled film with Akshay Kumar.

An excited Rakul shared, "Well I'm hoping that 2022 will be one of my best years. I'm really looking forward to 2022 because there are 7 films which are lined up for release, 6 in Hindi. I'm just keeping my fingers crossed that people appreciate the films. I've had an amazing experience shooting for all of them and once the films start coming out you'll see that each character is very different from each other, each film is a different genre."

She continues, "If there is an 'Attack' which is a Sci-Fi action then there is 'Runway 34' where I play a pilot then there is 'Doctor G' where I play a gynecologist, 'Thank God' is your commercial slice of life film and then there is Akshay sir's film which is your thriller commercial zone, then 'Chattriwali' which I am heading where I play a condom tester. So yeah its a year filled with this labor of hard work from the last 2 years shooting in and out of the pandemic."

She adds, "I'm just hopeful that people really like it, it's been an amazing experience shooting for these films and now the time is for them to come out. I've just been waiting for these films to start rolling out, people to see more work that I have done so yeah keeping my fingers crossed for 2022. I'm excited about it and excited to see people's reaction"

