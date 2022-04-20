Rakul Preet Singh on her parents' reaction to Runway 34: ‘They love that I’m wearing a uniform’

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming flick Runway 34 has become one of the most talked-about films for its unique storyline and a stellar cast. The film, inspired by true events, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Boman Irani alongside him. It will also feature Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar in pivotal roles. Now, in a new interview, Rakul Preet has revealed her parents’ reaction when she signed for Runway 34.

For those unaware, Rakul’s father was himself an army officer, which makes this film a personal experience for her. Revealing her dad’s reaction, Rakul told Hindustan Times, “My parents love that I am wearing a uniform in the film, but they won’t say anything until they watch it. My father gives me critical reviews. So, for me, they are the public; I get the best reviews from them.”

Some part of Ajay Devgn’s directorial was shot in a real simulation cockpit and it helped Rakul to slip under the skin of her character better. Talking about the preparations for her role, Rakul revealed that the real homework was to understand the cockpit and there was a caption on the set to guide them. The 31-yr-old also said that she has even worked a lot on her tone for the film.

She further went on to reveal that since there was a limited space to shoot, Ajay Devgn had placed seven cameras in the cockpit so that they don’t have to repeat any shot.

Runway 34 is all set to release theatrically on the 29th of April, 2022.

