Rakul Preet Singh: I had tested COVID 19 negative the day before Arjun Kapoor’s positive report came

Recently, reports of Arjun Kapoor testing positive for COVID 19 left everyone worried. The actor shared on social media about the same. At the same time, he was scheduled to resume shooting with Rakul Preet Singh on their cross border love story. However, the actress revealed that the shoot was cancelled.

Actor recently tested positive for COVID 19 and announced the same on social media. However, at the same time, he was scheduled to shoot for his cross border love story flick with Rakul Preet Singh. The actress had been shooting for another film in Hyderabad in August and only boarded a flight back to Mumbai to shoot for the film with Arjun. However, before she could know about Arjun’s COVID 19 positive reports, her flight took off. Now, in a recent chat, Rakul revealed that the shoot was cancelled and that she has headed back to Hyderabad to work on the other film.

In a chat with Mumbai Mirror, Rakul also shared that she had got her COVID 19 test done and that she tested negative a day prior to Arjun’s positive report. Further, she shared that Kapoor did not come in contact with anyone on the sets of their film when the shoot had begun. But, after his positive reports, the shooting of their cross border love story was stalled again. The actress also shared in the chat that Arjun is doing fine and that she has been keeping in touch with him.

Rakul said, “I had tested negative the day before Arjun's report came. He didn't come in contact with anyone on the set. I traced back and figured that he might have come in contact with someone infected while I was shooting in Hyderabad. The plane was still on the runway when I got the call. Had I known even half an hour earlier, I wouldn’t have boarded the flight.” She shared that after getting to know about Arjun’s positive reports, she called up her Telugu film producer to advance the shoots. However, she mentioned that it was not possible as they had dates from other stars as well for September 15. The actress headed back to Hyderabad on September 9.

I had tested negative the day before Arjun's report came. He didn't come in contact with anyone on the set. I traced back and figured that he might have come in contact with someone infected while I was shooting in Hyderabad. Rakul Preet Singh

Meanwhile, Arjun and Rakul’s film also stars Kanwaljit Singh, Neena Gupta, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in special roles. The film is a cross border love story with certain portions set in the old days. The film will mark the directorial debut of Kaashvie Nair and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham. The earlier schedule was shot in Punjab.

Also Read|Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh’s cross border love story to be shot in Punjab’s Attari border; DEETS INSIDE

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×