Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani are one happy couple in this UNSEEN pic; Deets inside

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most adored actresses in the film industry. Rakul’s fans are always eager to know the details about her life whether it be personal or professional. Ever since the actress has announced her alleged relationship with producer Jackky Bhagnani, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the two. Much to the delight of the couple’s fans, we have got them an unseen picture of Rakul and Jackky from the actress’ BFF Pragya Jaiswal’s birthday celebration. In the pictures, the couple is seen enjoying each other’s company as they celebrate Pragya’s birthday.

Pragya took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures from her birthday bash. In the photos, we see the birthday girl dressed in a sultry low-neck orange dress with floral prints. Pragya has shared a carousel of pictures from her birthday celebration as she marked her special day in presence of her loved ones. The first photo is a snap of the birthday girl blowing candles followed by a happy picture of Pragya. The next picture is an all-smiles photo of Rakul and Pragya as they hug each other and pose for the camera. The ‘De De Pyaar De’ actress looks gorgeous as she teamed a beige crop top with classic light blue denim.

The next snaps feature Pragya and the food, and gifts received by her on a special day. The last picture of the post caught our attention as it has Jackky posing with Rakul for a birthday special picture of Pragya that also has a bunch of other friends of the birthday girl. Jackky is all smiles as he posed happily standing next to his lady love. Dressed in an all-black attire, the duo beautifully complemented each other.

Taking to the captions, Pragya thanked everyone for showering birthday wishes on her. She wrote, “Thank you so much, everyone, for ur wishes, warmth & love on my birthday. It meant so much to me to be surrounded by the people I love the most - my family n closest friends..Thank you for making me feel incredibly special.P.S. - We all got ourselves tested before we met for our safety & the safety of our loved ones..And I encourage everyone to do the same .”

For the uninitiated, it was last year on Rakul's birthday when Jackky was in London that they made their relationship official with a mushy post shared on their Instagram handles. On the work front, Jackky is backing Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon and Cinderella starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul. Rakul, on the other hand, has Thank God, Runway 34 and Chhatriwali.

