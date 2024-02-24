Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani hold each other close in new PICS from wedding; Watch out for the actress' kalire

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21, 2024 in South Goa. Now, the actress took to Instagram and shared some new pics from wedding and we just can't miss it!

By Rajni Singh
Published on Feb 24, 2024  |  11:05 AM IST |  328
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
Picture Courtesy: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

On February 21, 2024, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their union in a picturesque ceremony in Goa. The newlyweds delighted fans by sharing enchanting glimpses of their dreamy wedding, marking their public appearance together. Expressing gratitude, now Rakul took to Instagram to unveil more moments from her special day, thanking designer Tarun Tahiliani for crafting the exquisite outfits. 

See Rakul Preet Singh latest Instagram post

 


Credits: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
