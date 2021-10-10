Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani make their relationship official; Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff & others react

Today, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani gave a surprise to their fans by making their relationship official. Till now, the two kept their affair under the wraps. Rakul is celebrating her birthday and on this special occasion, she announced it on her social handle and also shared a picture. The actress appreciated her "biggest gift". In her post, Rakul wrote: "Thankyouuuu my! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thankyou for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh non stop, thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani".

Same picture was shared Jackky Bhagnani on his Instagram handle and he wrote, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my @rakulpreet.” In the photo, Rakul and Jackky are seen holding hands and smiling cheek-to-cheek. As soon as they announced it on social media many celebrities took to the comment section and send them love.

Bhumi Pednekar, Tiger Shroff, Sophie Choudhury and many others shared heart emojis in the comment section. Kriti Sanon wrote, “Whistle”. Ayushmann Khurrana also dropped heart emojis.

Take a look here: