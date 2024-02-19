Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Couple's haldi ceremony to be held on February 19; REPORT

Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are on cloud nine as they are getting married on February 21. The couple already reached their wedding venue, South Goa with their family members and friends. After some inside glimpses from the venue went viral on social media, a report suggests that the haldi ceremony of the couple will take place tonight, February 19.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's haldi ceremony

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married on February 21. They will begin their pre-wedding festivities with the haldi ceremony tonight, February 19 at ITC Grand South Goa.

Speaking more about the ceremony, a source told India Today, "Rakul and Jackky are all set to have their haldi ceremony today. It will be a sundowner ceremony and both their friends and families will participate in the ceremony and apply haldi to the couple."

Inside glimpses from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding venue

Ahead of the wedding, some glimpses from the wedding venue went viral on the Internet. One of the pictures on Instagram shows a coconut on which the initials of Rakul and Jackky are inscribed. The second picture is a floral placard extending a warm welcome to the guests as the sign reads, "Bhagnani and Singh family welcome you." According to the above-mentioned portal, the coconut was the welcome drink that was being offered to the guests.

Speaking about the guest list, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra will be performing at the couple's wedding. They will showcase their dynamic performance, delivering an electrifying Punjabi wedding mashup that will surely add to the atmosphere of the event.

Apart from them, Bollywood celebrities, such as Varun Dhawan, Esha Deol, Bhumi Pednekar, Zayed Khan, and more, are expected to grace the occasion with their presence. These celebrities were spotted at the Goa airport which hints at their presence at the wedding.

The couple made their relationship official in 2021 through an Instagram post. Speaking about their wedding destination, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani originally planned to have their wedding in a different country. But they changed their plans at the eleventh hour, opting to heed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice for prominent families to conduct their festivities within India.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot on February 21 in South Goa.

