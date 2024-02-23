Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal congratulate couple on new beginning

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21 in South Goa in a dreamy setting. They had a fairytale wedding at the ITC Grand Goa in the presence of family members, friends, and several Bollywood celebrities. After the wedding, the couple shared their official pictures on social media. Soon after the official pictures were shared online, celebrities poured in congratulatory messages for the newlyweds. Let's look at how Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wished them.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal congratulate newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katrina Kaif re-shared the collaborative post of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani and wished the newly married couple.

She penned, "Congratulations wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness (white hearts)."

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal also reshared their post and wrote, "Many congratulations for the start of a beautiful journey together. God bless you both with lifetime of happiness and joy!"

Have a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding outfits

For their big day, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani decided to ditch the vibrant color pallet as they went with subtle shades of ivory and pink. In the official photos they posted online, the couple flaunted million-dollar smiles, holding their partners close to each other.

Rakul stunned in a dreamy pastel pink lehenga, which was custom-made by Tarun Tahiliani. The actress wore a skirt embellished with scores of tiny floral motifs bejeweled with pearls, beads, and a lot of glitter. For her choli, she decided to go with a bustier sewn with layers of net fabric in the color matching her lehenga.

On the other hand, Jackky wore an ivory-hued sherwani by Tarun Tahiliani, which again had intricate floral designs embroidered on it. Exuding royal vibes in that achkan-style outfit, he sported a beautifully tied pagdi matching his choodidaar. It had embroidery at the borders and tiny studs throughout. The actor-producer wore the traditional mojris and channelized his inner Akbar by carrying his dupatta that went in sync with his turban.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding video

On February 23, the newlyweds shared their wedding video on Instagram, featuring the song Bin Tere. The video is a dreamy scene, showing the couple engrossed in the joy of their celebration. Both the bride and groom are captured dancing and fully embracing the festivities of their wedding day, creating a visually captivating experience for the audience. The video serves as a delightful glimpse into the couple's happiness and the vibrant atmosphere of their wedding celebration, providing a beautiful portrayal of the love and joy shared on this special occasion.

More about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding

Rakul and Jackky kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai with a lively dhol night, setting the tone for their joyous celebrations. Seeking divine blessings for their impending union, the couple visited the Siddhivinayak Temple, presented their wedding cards, and prayed fervently for lifelong happiness.

After reaching Goa with their families, the festivities continued with vibrant haldi and mehendi ceremonies, which added to the festive atmosphere. The finale was a rousing anthem, followed by energetic dancing that lit up the stage. The next day the couple exchanged vows in a picturesque beach wedding ceremony, sealing their love in an unforgettable celebration of togetherness and joy.

