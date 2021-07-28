Rakul Preet Singh jets off to Bhopal for Doctor G’s shoot; Drops PIC with team from aircraft

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is all set to start shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Doctor G’. On Tuesday, the actress left for Bhopal to begin the process of the film. Rakul took to her Instagram and shared her excitement. The ‘De De Pyaar De’ actress treated her fans with a snap from the aircraft. “Here we come Bhopal #DoctorG,” captioned Rakul. In another snap, she posted a glimpse of her sweet welcome by the team in Bhopal.

‘Doctor G’ is being directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet. It also features Shefali Shah. This will be the first time the trio will share the screen space together. To note, actor Ayushmann has already started his portion of ‘Doctor G’ in Bhopal. He left for the city of lakes on July 12. Ever since he reached Bhopal, Ayushmann has been actively sharing glimpses from his shoot with his fans.

Back in April, Ayushmann and his co-star Rakul Preet Singh in ‘Doctor G’ began script reading sessions and shared glimpses of it on social media. The upcoming movie is a campus comedy where Ayushmann will be seen essaying the role of Dr. Uday Gupta, while Rakul will appear as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film.

The film is backed by Junglee Pictures. Apart from ‘Doctor G’, Rakul will also be seen in 's Mayday, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Upcoming flick ‘Thank God’ will also feature Rakul Preet, co-starring Ajay Devgn, and .

