Rakul Preet Singh looks effortlessly chic in pink crop top & ripped denims as she gets papped at airport; PICS

Monday was quite a busy day for the paparazzi and the B’Town celebs as many of them were papped at the Mumbai. Speaking of which, Rakul Preet Singh was also spotted at the airport a few moments back. The actress returned to the dream city of Mumbai after launching the second trailer of her upcoming film Runway 34 which stars Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in the leads.

Rakul Preet Singh opted for a casual outfit for her travel tonight. The Attack actress was seen donning a bright pink crop top which she styled with a pair of ripped high-waisted, wide-legged denim pants. Her hair looked quite sleek and shiny as it was tied in a ponytail with a middle parting. Rakul kept her makeup minimal and fresh. She wrapped up her look with a white muth mask, which she took off as she obliged the media personnel with photos.

Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh’s latest airport pictures:

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet has been on a roll, on the work front. Recently, she was seen in the John Abraham starrer Attack alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Ratna Pathak Shah. She now has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. Today, she attended the second trailer launch of Runway 34 in New Delhi. The film is all set to release theatrically on the 29th of April, 2022. Apart from this, she has Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah, and Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty.

