Rakul Preet Singh looks glamorous in white shrug & printed trousers as she gets spotted at the airport; PICS

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most popular Indian actors in the entertainment industry in recent times. She primarily worked in films from the South Indian industry before she got a break in Bollywood films. She now juggles between films from all industries. After a stellar performance in Ajay Devgn’s last directorial, Runway 34, Rakul Preet is gearing up for the release of her upcoming films.

Rakul Preet was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night. She looked very stylish in her white shrug and printed trousers. She also wore a printed cap. The De De Pyaar De actress, after getting off her car, posed for the paparazzi, and then left for the terminal. It is to be known, where the actress has jetted off to.

Have a look at Rakul Preet Singh's photos from the airport:

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, before the release of Runway 34, Rakul was asked whether it was intimidating for her, to be working with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. To this, she said, “No, I would not call it intimidating. I am not a person who gets intimidated because I believe for that moment that you waited for…you have always worked to be able to work in a good film with good actors and in that moment, you give in to intimidation or nervous energy, then…it’s my failure as an actor.” Her answer only proved that she is a thorough professional and for her, the film she is working on, is always the top priority.

Rakul Preet, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s directorial, Runway34, will next be seen in the social comedy, Doctor G, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah. Post that, she will be seen in Indra Kumar’s comedy film Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn, and Sidharth Malhotra, which will release on Diwali this year. She has also shot for Ratasan’s Hindi remake, co-starring Akshay Kumar and bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment. It is being speculated that it will be released in a series format, but clarity on the same has not been given yet, by the producers. Apart from the projects mentioned above, a sequel to De De Pyaar De has been announced by Ajay Devgn and one would expect Rakul to be a part of that project too.

