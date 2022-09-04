Rakul Preet Singh misses Rishi Kapoor on his Birth Anniversary: You are loved and remembered always

It's Rishi Kapoor's 70th birth anniversary today (September 4). He passed away in April 2020 after losing a two-year-long battle with leukemia at the age of 67. His unfortunate demise sent shockwaves across the nation including his family and fans. He is survived by his wife, actor Neetu Kapoor, their son-actor Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. He passed away at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. He was being treated in New York before he returned to India.

Now, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram story and remembered the late actor. Sharing Rishi Kapoor's picture, she wrote: "You are loved, You are missed, You are remembered, Always." Earlier, Neetu Kapoor shared a goofy picture with Rishi and captioned the post: "Happy birthday," alongside a red heart emoji. Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also penned an emotional note for her late father on his birth anniversary. She wrote, "We miss you so much especially today but 'with a cheer, not a tear, in Our eye' (white heart emoticon) Love you Papa".

Check out Rakul Preet Singh's tribute to Rishi Kapoor:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was recently seen in Cuttputlli, alongside Akshay Kumar, which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan. It featured Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead. Akshay is seen as a cop chasing after a serial killer who has murdered 3 school girls and is looking for his next target in the small hill station of Kasauli. Akshay and his team of cops have to hunt him down in 2 days and stop the murders from happening. While Rakul Preet Singh also is seen helping out in her own way in the search.

The film was directed by Ranjit M Tewari and also featured Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh in pivotal roles. The film premiered on Disney+Hotstar on September 2, 2022.

Apart from this, Rakul will also feature in Thank You with Sidharth Malhotra, Mission Cinderella.

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor shares a goofy PIC with Rishi Kapoor on his 70th birth anniversary; Take a look