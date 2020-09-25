Rakul Preet Singh names Dharma employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad during her interrogation by NCB in drugs case
The Narcotics Control Bureau’s investigation in Bollywood’s drug nexus case is getting intense by the day. While the agency has summoned some A-lister actresses in the case so far including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to appear for questioning on September 26, it was reported that Rakul Preet Singh was grilled today in the drugs case. And now as per the recent update, the De De Pyaar De actress has made some big revelations during the probe and has even named Dharma Productions’ employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad.
According to Times Now, Rakul has made big claims about Kshitij’s role in the nexus and has claimed that the executive producer used to procurer drugs regularly. In fact, the lady has also taken four names and alleged that the Dharma employee used to supply drugs to these 4 high profile stars along with several other celebs in the industry. This isn’t all. Rakul also, reportedly, stated that Kshitij had even approached her to be his conduit. Well, Rakul’s revelation is likely to give a new direction to the ongoing drug nexus case.
Meanwhile, Kshitij has already been on NCB’s radar after the alleged drug peddler Karamjeet took his name during the probe. In fact, it is also reported that the NCB had conducted a raid at Kshitij Ravi Prasad’s residence and stated that huge amounts of drugs were bought by the Dharma Productions Executive Producer and director and the agency also seized drugs from his residence.
While he was picked up from his Versova residence, he has revealed some big names in the case. This isn’t all. Kshitij along with another Dharma employee named Anubhav Chopra is also being questioned about Karan Johar's 2019 viral party video.
