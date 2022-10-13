Rakul Preet Singh on boycott trends: ‘We should not advocate such things’

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh , who will next be seen in the Hindi film ‘Thank God’ alongside actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra , has broken her silence on the boycott culture in Bollywood. Recently, several films including Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra, and Adipurush to name a few were almost trapped under the umbrella of this culture. With her film upcoming film Thank God, which is set to hit the theatres on October 14, Rakul Preet chose it as an opportune time to talk about this trend.

In a conversation with the Indian Express on Wednesday, Rakul Preet highlighted that she is not in support of this culture as it impacts the situation of employment in the country.

“You should boycott something that affects a certain section of society, but don’t pre-empt and start that conversation because it affects the entire chain of filmmaking, not just the actors,” she said as reported by the Indian Express.

Rakul Preet added, “By boycotting a film, the entire chain of filmmaking is affected. The industry suffers, and the number of films being made suffers. So, it’s a chain that is followed. Employment goes down. At a time when the government is doing its best to better the economy, we should not advocate these things.”

Rakul Preet Singh on why Bollywood films are not performing at the box office

The Runway 34 actress also shared her opinions on why Bollywood films are not performing at the box office as compared to the pre-pandemic levels.

Speaking to Indian Express, Rakul Preet said, “We have been going through really difficult times. People are still trying to figure out their life. We were the blessed ones to have homes and didn’t have to think about food in the past two years, but a large section of the population was not having an easy time. So possibly cinema is not their first source of entertainment right now. They need to secure their future. Ab har hafte film aa rahi hai toh har hafte toh nahi dekh payenge na. (Now if a film is releasing every week, people cannot come to the theatres every week).”

On the work front, Rakul Preet has a couple of films lined up. After Indra Kumar's Thank God alongside Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul will be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G in which she is paired alongwith Ayushmann Khurrana. Later, Rakul will be seen on screen with actor Akshay Kumar in Mission Cinderella.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora look stylish as they attend Rakul Preet Singh's birthday in UK; PICS