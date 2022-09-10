Rakul Preet Singh on Cuttputlli being criticised for romantic angle: Certain section of audience enjoy masala

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh’s Cuttputlli, the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil crime thriller Ratsanan, is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. In Ranjit M Tiwari’s directorial, Akshay stepped into the role of Vishnu Vishal, who played the police officer in the Tamil film. Rakulpreet features in the character played by Amala Paul for the Hindi remake. The film revolves around a police officer who tries to capture a serial killer who loves to harass and kill school girls. Meanwhile, the OTT release marks Rakul’s 41st film in her career of eight years, but she feels like a newcomer as she tries to strengthen her standing in the Hindi film industry.



In an interview with the Indian Express, Rakul addressed the criticism against crime thriller Cuttputlli for having a romantic angle as it almost kills the thrill of a mystery thriller. The actress said, “There is a certain section of the audience that enjoy (romance, song and dance). We have made this film for families. Indian films are known for the quintessential masala. Today if you say that Telugu cinema is doing well, it is masala that is doing well. People want entertainment. People have had tough lives, especially the last two-three years have been very tough. Families, a large section of our Indian cinema viewers, enjoy the balance. So, if the story is thrilling and intense, a little bit of breather here and there makes it a family watch.”