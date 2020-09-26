Rakul Preet Singh pays heartfelt tribute to singer S P Balasubrahmanyam; Writes, ‘RIP Sir’

Today, Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram stories to mourn the loss of celebrated singer S P Balasubrahmanyam

Veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, breathed his last on September 25, 2020 in Chennai after he was put on maximum life support. The legendary singer was hospitalized last month after he tested positive for COVID-19. Later, when he was put on ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support (ECMO) in ICU, the hospital authorities issued a statement that read, “Our multi-disciplinary team has been actively collaborating with national and international experts, and continues to closely monitor his vital parameters.”

Soon after the 74-year old celebrated singer, who was battling Covid-19 passed away, Bollywood stars, South superstars and a host of other celebs took to social media to mourn his demise. From , , Jonas, , and others, a host of stars mourned his demise and in the latest, we have Rakul Preet Singh, who took to Instagram to remember the singer. Taking to Instagram stories, Rakul shared a photo of the late singer and wrote, “RIP sir..” Yesterday, Rakul Preet Singh was summoned by the NCB in the Bollywood drug nexus case and today, , Sara Ali Khan and will be arriving at the NCB office for interrogation.

Talking about the singer, S P Balasubrahmanyam body of work consists of over 40,000 songs in 16 languages. Also, he is the recipient of six National Awards, and has collaborated with music composers such as Ilaiyaraaja and Oscar-winning A R Rahman. Besides being a singer, S P Balasubrahmanyam is also an actor, a producer and a voice actor. P Balasubrahmanyam is survived by wife Savitri and his two children - daughter Pallavi and son SP Charan

Check out the post here:

Credits :Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

