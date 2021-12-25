Rakul Preet Singh pens a mushy, love-filled birthday wish for beau Jackky Bhagnani; Seen it yet?

On Christmas Day, Rakul Preet Singh also has another reason to celebrate and it is because her beau Jackky Bhagnani celebrates his birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul penned her heart out for Jackky in a note on Saturday and sent him all her love. The actress wished the producer-actor on his special day and ensured that she showers him with love. It was this year that Rakul and Jackky made their relationship public with a mushy post and well, now, the Thank God actress has expressed her wish in a note.

Sharing a photo of Jackky on social media, Rakul wrote, " Happpy happpy bdayyy my sunshine may you always keep smiling and spreading smiles the way you do ! You know I wish you all that you desire #happybday @jackkybhagnani." In the photo shared by Rakul, we can see the birthday boy in a black hooded jacket. Jackky could be seen smiling in a photo that may have been clicked by his ladylove Rakul Preet. The smile and his look for Rakul in the photo says it all. As soon as Rakul shared the photo, wishes began pouring in for Bell Bottom producer.

Take a look:

Ayesha Shroff commented on Rakul's wish for Jackky and wrote, "Happy happy birthday Jackky!!!!" On the other hand, Sophie Choudry also showered Jackky with love on Rakul's wish. She wrote, "Awww happy happy bday Jacko! Big hug! @jackkybhagnani I think you already got the prettiest gift."

It was a few months ago that Rakul spoke about her relationship with Jackky in a chat with Hindustan Times. She revealed why she decided to let the world know about their bond. Rakul had told HT, "I choose to listen to things that I want to listen to. I choose to not get affected by things. I spoke about my personal life because I thought it was beautiful and I wanted to share it."

Meanwhile, Rakul recently wrapped up her film Chhatriwali. The actress announced it on social media and left fans curious about the project. Besides this, Rakul will be seen next in Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. It was recently revealed that the film's name had changed to Runway 34 from MayDay. Besides this, Rakul also has Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn.

