Rakul Preet Singh to play a pilot in Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan’s Mayday: Film will help me realise my dream

Just a few days back, Pinkvilla confirmed that will once again go behind the camera as a director for a film titled 'Mayday' co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film will bring together the senior star and Ajay after many years. And now, a latest report confirms that Rakul Preet Singh also has come on board to play an important role in the film. The actress reportedly will play the role of Ajay's co-pilot in the film.

Confirming the news, Rakul told Mid-day that when she became an actor, she also had a dream like all other actors to work with Amitabh Bachchan someday. She claimed that Mayday will make this dream come true. Further, she was excited to work with Ajay in the film again. She mentioned that she is 'thrilled' to have him as her co-actor as well as the director this time. The report further claimed that Ajay may kick off shoot in December in Hyderabad in a start to finish schedule.

Talking about coming on board, Rakul said, "When I decided to be an actor, I — like all other aspiring actors — dreamt of working with Mr Bachchan some day. I am glad that this film will help me realise my dream. I am thrilled to work with Ajay sir again, who will not only be my co-star but also my director."

When Pinkvilla reported the news on November 9, we had informed you that Ajay will be seen playing the role of a pilot in the film and that Big B's character is being kept under wraps. A source had told Pinkvilla, "When he (Ajay) was scripting for his next directorial venture, he immediately thought of Amit ji and of and wanted him only for the role. Mayday is a thrilling human story which Big B loved and he agreed to be part of the project, when he got the offer from Ajay."

Besides this, Rakul is also a part of , John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari's cross-border love story and Ajay will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India and Maidaan. On the other hand, Big B will be seen in Brahmastra with and .

