Rakul Preet Singh posts 'one of the main characters' of her, Arjun Kapoor's film & it'll remind you of Bagwati

Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to drop a glimpse of one of the 'main characters' of her and Arjun Kapoor's untitled film. The hilarious photo is bound to remind you of one of the important characters from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

A film that has been the talk of the town since it went on floors is and Rakul Preet Singh starrer that is yet to be titled. The film was being shot in Punjab during the early half of the year and amid the ongoing pandemic, the shooting had stalled. However, recently, the shoot resumed once again and since then, Arjun and Rakul have been sharing photos from the sets of the film. Now, Rakul shared a photo with Arjun and one of the 'main characters' from their film and it surely reminded fans of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's 'Bagwati.'

Taking to her social media handle, Rakul shared a photo in which we could see her laughing her heart out with Arjun and director Kashvie Nair. What caught everyone's attention in the photo was Arjun holding a bling bag in his hand. Seeing the same, fans were surely reminded of ZNMD's 'Bagwati' and Rakul's caption too pointed at the fact that the little bag had something to do with the plot of her film with Arjun. Needless to say, the cute glimpse of Rakul, Arjun and the 'bling bag' left fans excited.

Sharing the photo, Rakul wrote, "That bling bag is also one of the main characters what say @kaachua @arjunkapoor #lifeonset #laughter #worklife."

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's photo:

Meanwhile, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Arjun and Rakul's film is reportedly titled Sardar & Grandson. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Kanwaljeet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham. John and Aditi will be seen playing a cameo in the film and when their look was revealed, fans were left excited. The cross-border love story is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, John Abraham, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Credits :Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

