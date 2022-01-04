Rakul Preet Singh REACTS to wedding rumours with BF Jackky Bhagnani: ‘Have learnt to keep my blinders on’

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who recently confirmed her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani, has now responded to the rumours about her speculated wedding with him. The actress, in a recent interview, said that she would be the first person to talk about it, whenever the wedding actually happens.

Asked if speculation about her marriage bothers her, Rakul in a chat with News18 said, "Be it marriage or any other rumours about nonsense that doesn’t exist, especially don’t bother me at all. I have learned to keep my blinders on and keep working. I have been transparent in my life and as and when that step has to happen, I will be the first person to talk about it, like I did this time too.”

She added that people should wait for the truth to come out. The ‘Doctor G’ actress said her focus right now is on her work including the 10 films that she has. “Everything else will happen when it is due,” Rakul concluded.

On Rakul’s birthday, Jackky penned a beautiful note. He shared a picture of himself with the actress as they walked hand-in-hand. Along with, he had written, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet."

In terms of work, Rakul Preet will next be seen sharing the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G. She will appear in Runway 34 alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, and will feature in Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra.

