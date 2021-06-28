Rakul Preet Singh resumes work and shares a glimpse of ‘best’ morning routine from her vanity van
Actress Rakul Preet Singh has resumed work and shared a glance of how her "best mornings" look like.
In her new Instagram video, Rakul is seen getting her hair and make-up done. On the video, she wrote: "Best mornings".
She did not share details about the project she was preparing for. On the work front, the actress's dairy is full with several films. She will be seen in "Attack", "MayDay", "Thank God" and "Doctor G". She also has "Indian 2" starring Kamal Haasan.
Her latest release was the digital film "Sardar Ka Grandson" co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta.
