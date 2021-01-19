Rakul Preet Singh reveals her new mantra on social media; says 'Strong is the new sexy'
Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday shared her latest mantra in life with fans on social media. She believes that strong is the new sexy.
Rakul has posted a new workout video from the gym on Instagram. In the video, she is seen doing squats with the help of a dumbbell.
"Life has its ups and downs, I call it squats @smackji l#burn #strongisthenewsexy#fitnessenthusiast," she wrote alongside the image.
Rakul is all set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama "MayDay". The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot. This is her second film with Ajay after "De De Pyaar De".
She will begin the shoot of "MayDay" mid-December in Hyderabad.
Also Read: PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh ups her style game and stuns chic outfit as she gets papped outside a restaurant
Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here
Credits :IANS
You may like these
Rakul Preet Singh wishes birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra 'fit year'; Manoj Bajpayee calls him 'dilli da munda'
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue