  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh reveals her new mantra on social media; says 'Strong is the new sexy'

Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday shared her latest mantra in life with fans on social media. She believes that strong is the new sexy.
2462 reads Mumbai
Rakul Preet Singh reveals her new mantra on social media; says 'Strong is the new sexy'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rakul has posted a new workout video from the gym on Instagram.  In the video, she is seen doing squats with the help of a dumbbell. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

"Life has its ups and downs, I call it squats  @smackji l#burn #strongisthenewsexy#fitnessenthusiast," she wrote alongside the image. 

Rakul is all set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama "MayDay". The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot. This is her second film with Ajay after "De De Pyaar De".

She will begin the shoot of "MayDay" mid-December in Hyderabad.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh ups her style game and stuns chic outfit as she gets papped outside a restaurant

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam or Kannada; Which language movies do you prefer after Bollywood? VOTE
Rakul Preet Singh prepares for the next film as she takes belly dancing lessons
Yami Gautam gets nostalgic while shooting for Bhoot Police in Jaisalmer
Ananya Panday switches to 'Kendall Jenner' mode on social media
Rakul Preet Singh wishes birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra 'fit year'; Manoj Bajpayee calls him 'dilli da munda'
Jacqueline Fernandez learns how to make 'filter coffee', Shares post on social media