Rakul Preet Singh REVEALS 'mantra' for a successful relationship ahead of her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh has had an interesting career in Bollywood with several successful films under her name. The De De Pyaar De actress has been making headlines as she is going to tie the knot with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani later this month. Ahead of her big day, Rakul spoke about what she discussed with Jackky before they started dating.

Rakul Preet Singh talks about relationships

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Rakul Preet Singh spoke about what makes a relationship successful, stating that there is no 'mantra' for it. She said: “It’s never one mantra but something that, I think, is extremely important is being complete in yourself first to be able to complete someone else. And that’s something that both Jackky [Bhagnani] and I have spoken about.”

She added that the two spoke about it even before they started dating. “Even before we started dating, we spoke about it—the understanding that you know of your shortcomings and work on your relationship with absolutely no insecurities. If one of the partners is insecure, the relationship cannot be healthy. And it boils down to being complete in yourself as a person to be able to be more giving in a relationship", she added.

In the same interview, Rakul said that it is important for women to take their time in finding the right partner so that they can share responsibilities. She also said that women have to leave their houses and go to a new family after marriage. But the actress believes that this is something that should be embraced.

More about Rakul-Jackky's wedding venue

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will be getting married on February 21st this year in Goa. As per an India Today report, the lovebirds will be exchanging vows at the ITC Grand Hotel in an intimate ceremony. The hotel has around 246 rooms and provides direct access to the sun-kissed Arossim Beach. which is covered in 45 acres of land.

Their wedding festivities will go on for three days and will start on February 19th. Reportedly, the couple has opted for an eco-friendly wedding with no physical invitation cards given to anyone. They will also make sure no fireworks are done on their special day. The duo will also participate in tree-plantation activity.

Recently, on Valentine's Day, the duo celebrated the day with each other and shared glimpses on their social media handle. During the COVID-19-induced lockdown, the couple crossed paths multiple times. They were neighbors around that time and started interacting with each other regularly. On Rakul's birthday on October 10, 2021, the couple finally made their relationship public by sharing pictures of them together on social media. Jackky wrote: "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my."

Since then, the couple has shared several pictures of them together on the internet. Lately, the actress has also spoken about him in interviews. Workwise, Rakul was last seen in the Tamil sci-fi film Ayalaan. She will be next seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake and Indian 2.

