Rakul Preet Singh says life is about 'finding joy' ahead of wedding with Jackky Bhagnani; talks about social media-driven world

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot in the beautiful place of Goa. The couple who has been dating each other for several years, is finally getting married on February 21. Their wedding preparations have started and according to reports, the couple with their families kick-started pre-wedding festivities with dhol night at Jackky's house. Amidst this, in a new interview, Rakul opened up on what is life like for her and also shared her opinions on today's social media-driven world.

Rakul Preet Singh says THIS about how she looks at life

During a recent interview with Elle India, the soon-to-be-married Rakul Preet Singh shared her views on life. The actress said, "For me, life isn’t just about work; it is about finding joy in the little things that bring me happiness."

Rakul Preet Singh opens up on social media-driven world

During the same interview, Rakul spoke about how today's world is mostly social media-driven and people need to follow positive mindsets all the time. She said, “I feel maintaining a strong mindset is extremely important in today’s social media-driven world, where everyone’s opinion is readily accessible. While it is natural to feel affected initially by criticism or negativity, at the same time it is also crucial to develop resilience over time."

The actress further added that we have control over how much we let external influences impact us and she firmly believes in staying true to oneself, focusing on the work while relying on a solid support system of family and friends." She advised to brush aside negativity and stay focused on goals and aspirations.

Speaking about her biggest learning, Rakul shared, “I pour my heart and soul into every project I take up, so it is natural for me to feel passionate and excited about all of them. Each opportunity that allows me to bring characters to life on screen is a unique and fulfilling experience.”

More about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding destination

The couple made their relationship official in 2021 through an Instagram post. Speaking about their wedding destination, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani originally planned to have their wedding in a different country. But they changed their plans at the eleventh hour, opting to heed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice for prominent families to conduct their festivities within India and chose Goa.

