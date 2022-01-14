Rakul Preet Singh says 'nothing to hide' about her relationship with beau Jackky Bhagnani: Best thing is to…

It was last year that Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official on Instagram with a post and since then, fans have been gushing over this couple. The adorable love story certainly has been grabbing attention ever since. Now, in a recent chat, the Runway 34 actress has shared as to why she and Jackky decided to finally open up about it publically and how it is special for them. Rakul also shared her take on how Jackky penned a lovely poetic wish on her birthday.

In a chat with Film Companion recently, Rakul was asked about making her relationship official on Instagram. To this, the De De Pyar De actress said that there is 'nothing to hide or be sly about' a relationship. Rakul further added that it is important to acknowledge it and respect it if one is in a relationship. She also said that both she and Jackky 'don't come from the school of thought' where one would be running and hiding about their relationship from the public. She also praised Jackky's sense of humour. Rakul also said that apart from a sense of humour, she also was looking out for other things in a partner including 'working out, eating healthy'.

Both of us don’t come from that school of thought. Giving that respect to each other is important. I was quite moved Rakul Preet Singh on her relationship

Sharing her take, Rakul said, "Let's face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought. Giving that respect to each other is important. I was quite moved." Further, talking about how Jackky got poetic in a post on her birthday, Rakul said she was 'quite surprised' by his sweet gesture in the post that made their relationship Insta-official. She said, "I didn’t know he was going to be a poet. I knew he was going to wish me in public but I thought it would just be ‘happy birthday’."

The Runway 34 actress also stressed that she doesn't want everyone to focus on her relationship with Jackky even though it is public. She maintained that it is a part of her life. "It is a part of my life and it exists. But here I am doing an interview to talk about my work and that's my personal life like how I have my parents, my friends, my brother, I have someone special in my life. And that’s about it. I don’t want to make news of it. Neither does he. But because we're transparent people, we thought it is best to let the world know and now let my work speak. When the films come out, I want people to talk about my work more than anything else," added the Runway 34 actress.

It was last year on Rakul's birthday when Jackky was in London that they made their relationship official with a mushy post shared on their Instagram handles. On the work front, Jackky is backing Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon and Cinderella starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul. Rakul, on the other hand, has Thank God, Runway 34 and Chhatriwali.

