Rakul Preet Singh sends birthday love to 'most amazing, ever gorgeous' Tabu and shares a throwback photo

Birthdays are a special occasion for Bollywood stars as wishes from their fans, friends, family, and more pour in on social media and it is a beautiful sight for all. Speaking of this, is celebrating her birthday today and on this occasion, several Bollywood stars have wished her on her special day. Rakul Preet Singh, who has worked with Tabu in De De Pyaar De, sent out the sweetest birthday wish to Tabu on social media and left everyone in awe.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rakul shared a throwback photo from the promotions of De De Pyaar De and penned a heartfelt birthday note for Tabu. She called her 'gorgeous' and 'amazing' in her note and sent her love on her birthday. In the throwback photo, Tabu and Rakul could be seen posing next to each other. Tabi is seen clad in a blue top with jeans while Rakul is seen sporting a pink co-ord top and palazzo pants in the same.

Sharing the photo of the good old days, Rakul wrote, "Happppy Happppy Bday to the most amazing, ever gorgeous @tabutiful Love you soo much."

Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's wish for Tabu:

The two stars were part of co-starrer De De Pyaar De that came out last year. The film managed to do well at the box office and performances by all the three stars were lauded. Apart from Rakul, Nene also sent out good wishes to Tabu on her birthday. She took to Twitter and wished Tabu. She wrote, "Happy Birthday #Tabu. May you continue melting everyone's heart with your evergreen persona Hugging faceHeart suit Many happy returns of the day."

Tabu was last seen in A Suitable Boy with Ishaan Khatter. Her performance in the series by Mira Nair has been appreciated and fans cannot stop gushing over her.

