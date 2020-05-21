Rakul Preet Singh on the sequel of Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s De De Pyaar De; Says ‘I got to know from the news’

As the reports of De De Pyaar De sequel are going rife, Rakul Preet Singh has opened up on the rumours and shared her experience of working with Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

When Rakul Preet Singh was roped in for and starrer De De Pyaar De, fans couldn’t keep calm. While it was a cinematic treat to watch Ajay and Tabu rekindling their romantic onscreen chemistry, the Singham star’s new jodi with Rakul Preet Singh also came as a breath of fresh air for the cine buffs. Needless to say, De De Pyaar De won a million hearts and fans were in awe of the storyline and stupendous performances.

Interestingly, given the success of this Akiv Ali directorial, there has been a buzz that the makers are planning to make a sequel of this family entertainer. And while the fans are excited about De De Pyaar De 2, Rakul Preet Singh stated that she got to know about this buzz from the media. However, the diva asserted that while she has been asking Akiv about the sequel, she would love to work with the same team again. “I used to message Akiv sir (director, Ali), asking when we would do a sequel. I got to know from the news, too, and I am already looking forward to working with the same team again,” Rakul was quoted saying.

Furthermore, Rakul has been all praises for Ajay and Tabu and stated that she had a great time working with the superstars. She had stated, “I am a fan of both Ajay sir and Tabu ma’am (who plays Ajay’s ex-wife in the film). On the sets, they treated me like an equal”.

Talking about the work front, Rakul will be seen playing a key role in starrer yet to be titled cross border love story. The movie will be produced Bhushan Kumar who had asserted that the movie will be a unique take on relationships within a family.

