Rakul Preet Singh shares her biggest red flag; reveals what she expects from her partner ahead of wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh has made a name for herself in Bollywood over the years. She has several successful films under her name like Yaariyan and De De Pyaar De. Lately, the actress has been in the news for her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani. Ahead of their big day, Singh spoke about the red and green flags in a relationship as well as her expectations from her partner.

Rakul Preet Singh talks about green and red flags

In a quick Q and A interview with Cosmopolitan, Rakul Preet Singh was asked a set of questions about love and relationships on the occasion of Valentine's Day. When asked about her Valentine's date night, the actress said that it's not a big day and every day is a day of love. The actress further said that 'insecurity' and 'cheating' are the biggest deal breakers for her in a relationship.

She was further asked about her green flag in a relationship, Singh said "just being honest." She then called "showoff" as a red flag for her. Singh was then asked to finish the sentence, 'In a relationship I would never...', to which she said "never be insecure." When asked about what she expects from her partner, the actress responded: "Be my best friend."

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh on her ideal of perfect marriage

In a recent interview with India Today, Singh was asked about her idea of a perfect marriage ahead of her wedding with producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani. She said, "Something that I have seen at home. I feel it's about compatibility and not trying to change one another."

When queried about anything that she won't tolerate in a relationship, the actress said, "I can't tolerate obsessive behavior, too many phone calls, and insecurities." The couple will tie the knot in a three-day wedding ceremony which will commence on February 19 and conclude with the main event on February 21.

The duo will be reportedly opting for an eco-friendly wedding and it will include digital invites to save paper waste, a ban on fireworks, and other things. The environmental impact of their wedding festivities will be also assessed to avoid a carbon footprint. After exchanging wedding vows, the couple will also contribute to the tree-planting initiative.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship public back in October 2021. They were earlier planning to have a wedding in a foreign location. However, the lovebirds decided to have their big day in their homeland after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the rich and the influential to opt for India for their big days.

Rakul and Jackky to get married in Goa

According to India Today, Rakul and Jackky will get married at the luxurious ITC Grand in South Goa on February 21st. The guest list of their big day has been kept away from the public eye. Reportedly, only close friends and family members as well as some from the industry will be present on that day. For their bachelor trip, the couple went to Thailand to have a great time.

Workwise, Rakul was last seen in the Tamil science fiction film Ayalaan. She will be next seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake as well as Indian 2. Jackky, on the other hand, has produced the upcoming action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F and others. It is slated to release theatrically during Eid in April this year.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh reveals idea of perfect marriage ahead of wedding with Jackky Bhagnani; 'I can't tolerate obsessive behavior'