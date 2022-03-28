Rakul Preet Singh shares how she prepped to play a scientist in John Abraham-Jacqueline Fernandez’s Attack

Ever since the trailer of the John Abraham starrer Attack came out, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch the film in the theatres. Apart from John, The Lakshya Raj Anand directorial stars Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Rakul will be seen playing a scientist in the movie. In a recent press conference during the promotion of the film, the actress shared how she prepared for her role.

Speaking to IndiaToday.in, Rakul revealed that it took her a couple of days to learn how to use everything in a lab. She also credited her director for having done most of the research. Rakul stated, “Maximum research that went in was from Lakshya's side. When he brought the character to me it was pretty nuanced and detailed. It took me a day or two to understand how to use everything I use in the lab. It should look authentic. It should genuinely look like I know all those wires. So two-three days of training happened. But, most of the research on paper was done by Laksh. Videos were shown to understand body language."

Talking about the film, Attack will feature John Abraham playing the role of India’s first super-soldier. The trailer of the film came out on March 7th. Sharing the trailer, John wrote, “INDIA’S FIRST SUPER SOLDIER is here to save the nation! #ATTACKtrailer out now: link in bio #Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1.04.22.” The movie is being produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, John Abraham, and Ajay Kapoor.

