Rakul Preet Singh shares mantra for healthy relationship and having right partner like Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh has been very vocal about her relationship with actor Jackky Bhagnani. The couple has now graduated from just posting mushy photos with each other to becoming each other’s life partners soon. In a recent interview, the actress shared her mantra for having a healthy relationship with her partner.

Bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh was in a conversation with Cosmopolitan India wherein she spoke about her childhood, her journey in the film industry, and her relationship with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. When asked if there’s any secret to having an everlasting bond with your partner, the actress said that it’s never one mantra. However, she feels that it’s important to first be complete in yourself to be able to complete someone else.

“That’s something that both Jackky and I have spoken about. Even before we started dating, we spoke about it. The understanding that you know of your shortcomings and work on your relationship with absolutely no insecurities,” the Chhatriwali actress said adding that if one of the partners is insecure, the relationship cannot be healthy. “And it boils down to being complete in yourself as a person to be able to be more giving in a relationship,” she stated.

Further on, in the same interview, the actress spoke about the importance of having a supporting partner just like she has. “The way of the world is that the woman is the one who has to move out of her house or change her ways but there’s nothing we can do about it because it’s just the way it is,” she asserted. But she also thinks that women need to embrace this fact beautifully and think of it as a power. “The more we will keep our mindset positive the easier it will be to navigate. And, of course, it is important to have the right partner,” the De De Pyaar De actress divulged.

Rakul continued, “I would just say that all those women who are ambitious should be smart enough to take their time and find a partner who understands them and their dreams so that they can share responsibilities. Of course, men and women can have it all, and women can have a little more,” she concluded.

Rakul Preet Singh might play Shurpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Rakul Preet will be joining hands with Nitesh Tiwari to play the part of Shurpanakha in Ramayana. “Rakul and Nitesh Tiwari have been in talks for a while now and the casting is now in place for Shurpanakha. It’s one of the most important characters of Ramayana, as Shurpanakha is the one who is responsible for the rivalry of Lord Ram and Ravaan,” a source close to the development informed us.

According to the informant, Rakul is excited to step into the world of this epic and the paperwork will happen soon. “The actress is considering this associate with the evergreen tale of Ramayana as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the source added.

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding

After making the world aware of their partnership, the couple will officially tie the knot on February 21, 2024. They have already decided to fly to Goa for their big day since the city holds a special place in their hearts. “That’s where it all started and their romance flourished. Choosing Goa is a sentimental decision for them and the wedding is going to be absolutely serene,” a source informed us.

