Rakul Preet Singh shares a new still from Chhatriwali with a powerful message on Women's Day 2022

Rakul Preet Singh has been the talk of the town courtesy her impressive lineup of movies. She will be seen taking up versatile roles in the upcoming movies which have got her fans excited. Among her upcoming projects, Rakul is creating a buzz for Chhatriwali wherein she will be seen playing the role of a condom tester. And while fans are waiting for its release, the actress is once again making the headlines for Chhatriwali as she has shared a new still from the movie today.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Rakul took to her Instagram account and shared a pic of herself sitting in a lab. In the pic, she was seen holding a test tube and looked like she was busy experimenting with something. Rakul gave a powerful caption to the post as she sent Women’s Day wishes to the fans. She wrote, “The protons, neutrons and electrons at our lab have to say one thing - keep the inner fire burning! #Chhatriwali. A happy woman’s day to all you lovely women. Keep Shining.”

Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh’s new still from Chhatriwali:

Meanwhile, Rakul is also making heads turn for her personal life as well ever since she has made her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani public. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the De De Pyaar De actress stated that she wants everyone to focus on her professional life than the personal one. “I spoke about it once, I don’t want to make news about it. Let the news be about my work and I don’t want it to affect my work,” Rakul was quoted saying.

Also Read: Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh REACTS to being told her face is ‘generic’: As long as I love myself…