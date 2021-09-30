Rakul Preet Singh on shooting in UK with Akshay Kumar amid Covid: We shoot in bio bubble; It's easier & safe

With a drop in the total number of coronavirus cases, the entertainment industry is slowly getting back into action. Over a few days, many films release dates have been announced and many also have gone on floors. Owing to the second wave of the pandemic, the shooting of the film was stopped, they have also resumed back. Recently, Rakul Preet Singh, who will be next seen in MayDay, has started shooting for her next upcoming film with in the UK. The title of the film is yet to be announced.

Well, the actress is super excited to resume shooting and also for stepping out of the country after almost two years. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rakul shared her shooting experience in new normal. She said, “We are shooting in a bio-bubble on foreign locations and I think it is safe. Amid a COVID-like situation, this is the most convenient option. Today, it is important to keep a check on our health constantly. If any one of us falls sick it will send the entire production on a toss. In the UK wearing a mask is not a compulsion but still, we are following all guidelines.”

The actress also said that she was super excited to finally step out of the country after two years. Her shooting location is a little away from London but she ends up in London on her off day to visit her “favourite restaurants and shopping.” It is worth mentioning here that Rakul was tested positive for COVID 19 in past.

On the work front, the actress will be paired with for the first time. She has MayDay with and Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty. And Akshay Kumar has Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan. His last release was Bell Bottom.

Also Read: 7 Times Rakul Preet Singh showed that blue is the CHICEST colour there is