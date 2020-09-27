  1. Home
Rakul Preet Singh snapped at Hyderabad airport as she leaves Mumbai after NCB questioning? See Pics

Rakul Preet Singh managed to dodge the paparazzi as she made her way to the car and zipped off after landing at the Hyderabad airport on Sunday.
11818 reads Mumbai
Rakul Preet Singh snapped at Hyderabad airport as she leaves Mumbai after NCB questioning? See Pics
Two days after her questioning with the Narcotics Control Bureau, looks like Rakul Preet Singh has left Mumbai. The actress, whose base is Hyderabad, was spotted by the paparazzi at the Hyderabad airport on Sunday morning. Rakul managed to dodge the paparazzi as she made her way to the car at the Hyderabad airport and thus a clear picture of the actress couldn't be snapped. She quickly headed to her car and zipped off.

Rakul was seen wearing a pair of denims, white sneakers and a baby pink jacket. The actress also used a mask and face shield to protect herself. Rakul Preet had returned to Mumbai from Hyderabad on Thursday evening and appeared before the NCB on Friday morning. The actress was quizzed for close to five hours after her name was reportedly mentioned by Rhea Chakraborty who is currently under arrest. 

Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's latest Hyderabad photos:  

