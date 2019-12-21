Rakul Preet Singh talks about picking movies, says 'I am just looking at doing great roles that satisfy me'

Rakul Preet Singh says, "There’s never one thing that makes you say ‘yes’. Sometimes you love the script so much that it makes you want to do it, sometimes you love the character, the director or the setup. It is always permutation and combination that works for me."

Rakul Preet Singh is definitely going places, and the actress has in store a number of projects ahead. Right from some of the much-awaited Bollywood films to those down south, the actress has movies lined up ahead, and in fact, it is a result of her desire to do meatier roles and be a part of good stories. The actress says, “I think today lines are completely blurring… Also, cinema is cinema and content is content. I am just looking at doing great roles that satisfy me. After De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan, I got a very positive response here and I hope that I will get more interesting films in Bollywood that would help me in exploring more in terms of script and concept here. The projects I have signed next are quite interesting."

Talking about how she picks up her films and gives them a nod, she says, “There’s never one thing that makes you say ‘yes’. Sometimes you love the script so much that it makes you want to do it, sometimes you love the character, the director or the setup. It is always permutation and combination that works for me. Sometimes it’s also an actor you really want to work with, even when you don’t have a strong role. I just go by my gut feeling, what I feel right at that point of time.”

Meanwhile, Rakul has started off the shoot for upcoming film with Arjun in Chandigarh, and will also be seen in Indian, where she will be co-starring the south superstar, Kamal Haasan, as well as a Telugu film called SK14.

Credits :IANS

