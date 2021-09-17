Rakul Preet Singh on transforming into Dr Fatima for Doctor G: Amazing process which I will cherish forever

Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana will be coming together for the first time onscreen in Doctor G. Director Anubhuti Kashyap is helming this project and the film will be a medical campus comedy drama. In a recent chat with ETimes, Rakul opened up about turning into Dr Fatima - the character she's playing.

The actress said, "Shooting for Doctor G has turned out to be an interesting experience. Since I play a doctor, the mannerisms and actions needed to be precise. It was mandatory to learn important things related to the medical world to make it look real on screen. The journey of becoming Fatima was an amazing process, which I will cherish forever."

She further added that upon wearing a doctor's coat also comes a lot of responsibility. "We did multiple tests to get the look right. The idea was to ensure that Fatima looks as close to real as possible, so that we could bring out the endearing quality of this character. By just wearing the doctor’s coat, you suddenly feel a sense of responsibility, even though you are just playing a character. While treating patients for the scenes in the film, one truly understands how much responsibility doctors have on their shoulders and how difficult their life is."

Ayushmann Khurrana's first look from Doctor G has already been released. The makers recently wrapped up an extensive schedule in Prayagraj, and the film is expected to be completed by September end.

