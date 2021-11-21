Rakul Preet Singh on why she made her relationship public with Jackky Bhagnani: I thought it was beautiful

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the busiest actresses currently working in Indian cinema. One of her forthcoming projects, ‘Thank God’ where she is starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn will be released in July 2022. Last month, Rakul Preet took to Instagram and made her relationship public with producer/actor Jackky Bhagnani. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Rakul spoke about the decision of taking the relationship public. Rakul said, “I choose to listen to things that I want to listen to. I choose to not get affected by things. I spoke about my personal life because I thought it was beautiful and I wanted to share it”.

Rakul Preet further spoke about how a celeb’s life is always under scrutiny. She said, “A celeb’s life is always under scrutiny and that’s the flip side of being a public figure. I really don’t let the noise around me bother me. I do my job in front of the camera and I’ve my personal space off the camera.” Speaking about keeping the marriage on the cards, Rakul said, “Whenever that happens, I will share it like any other thing. Right now, I’m focusing on my career because that’s exactly what I am here for.”

Rakul has recently wrapped up filming for Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Doctor G’. Speaking about doing several films, Rakul said, “I wouldn’t shy away from saying that I dream way bigger and my dreams will never end. I’m very, very selfish for good work; I crave for it. This is just the beginning. There’s a lot more that I want to do, a lot more that I want to experiment with and achieve.”

Also Read| Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn & Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Thank God’ will release on THIS date in 2022