Rakul Preet Singh wishes birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra 'fit year'; Manoj Bajpayee calls him 'dilli da munda'

Rakul Preet Singh and Manoj Bajpayee took to social media to share heartfelt wishes on Aiyaary co-star Sidharth Malhotra's birthday. Sidharth has turned a year older today.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone including Bollywood celebs as they get showered with love from everyone. From fans to industry colleagues to close family ones, all wish stars on their birthdays. Speaking of this, is celebrating his birthday today. The handsome Marjaavaan star has turned a year older and already wishes have been flooding on social media for him. Joining the bandwagon of sweet wishes, Sidharth's Aiyaary co-stars Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet Singh have sent love to him on social media.

While Rakul shared a sweet note for Sidharth on Instagram, Manoj sent love on Twitter. Rakul dug out a throwback photo from Aiyaary promotions in which Sidharth and her could be seen striking a pose together. With the photo, Rakul sent him a lovely message and wished him a happy, healthy and a fit year ahead. In the photo, Sidharth is seen dressed casually in jeans and printed tee while Rakul is seen clad in a gorgeous black outfit. In her note, she wrote, "Happppy Happppy bday sidboy. Have a happy healthy fit year."

Manoj, who was seen with Sidharth in Aiyaary, also penned a note for him. In his wish, he wrote, "O mr. @SidMalhotra a very happy birthday dilli da Munda !!! Keep shining my friend!!"

Take a look at wishes:

O mr. @SidMalhotra a very happy birthday dilli da Munda !!! Keep shining my friend!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 16, 2021

Meanwhile, fans of the handsome actor have been taking to social media to trend 'Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra' as they continue to drop sweet wishes for the star. On the work front, the birthday boy began the year 2021 on a high as he announced his new film, Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The shoot has begun and several times, Sidharth has been snapped on the sets too. Besides this, he also has a film, Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and .

