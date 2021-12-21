Rakul Preet Singh wraps the shooting of Chhatriwali with mixed emotions; Calls it a smooth journey
She made the announcement on Instagram, and shared a pic of herself holding a clapperboard which read, “It’s a wrap”. The team had also brought a massive cake to celebrate the occasion. Expressing her emotions in the captions, Rakul wrote, “Anddddd last night was a bag of mixed emotions. Happppy and content for creating something I enjoyed and believed in. What a smooth journey #chhatriwali has been. Couldn’t have asked for a better team for my first title role film @tejasdeoskar you made the process so seamless @sidvasanity you are amazing @eshaanphadnis @soniyeah22 thank you for really pampering us so well! A big shoutout for the entire unit for tirelessly working and not complaining!”
Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh’s post:
While Rakul has been thrilled to be a part of the movie, she had stated that Chhatriwali is dealing with a hatke subject. Talking about the film, Rakul Preet Singh told Bollywood Hungama, "It's quite an interesting and hatke subject and I am very thrilled about starting the journey of my character. It's important to highlight some issues in a light-hearted way and that has got me pretty excited."