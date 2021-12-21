Rakul Preet Singh wraps the shooting of Chhatriwali with mixed emotions; Calls it a smooth journey

Rakul Preet Singh, who is known for her impressive line of work, made the headlines when she was roped in for Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar directorial Chhatriwali. The movie became the talk of the town soon after the makers had released the first look of the movie wherein Rakul had was holding a huge pack of condoms in front of her face. And while the Chhatriwali created a lot of buzz, as per the recent update, Rakul Preet Singh has wrapped the shooting of the movie.

She made the announcement on Instagram, and shared a pic of herself holding a clapperboard which read, “It’s a wrap”. The team had also brought a massive cake to celebrate the occasion. Expressing her emotions in the captions, Rakul wrote, “Anddddd last night was a bag of mixed emotions. Happppy and content for creating something I enjoyed and believed in. What a smooth journey #chhatriwali has been. Couldn’t have asked for a better team for my first title role film @tejasdeoskar you made the process so seamless @sidvasanity you are amazing @eshaanphadnis @soniyeah22 thank you for really pampering us so well! A big shoutout for the entire unit for tirelessly working and not complaining!”

Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh’s post:

While Rakul has been thrilled to be a part of the movie, she had stated that Chhatriwali is dealing with a hatke subject. Talking about the film, Rakul Preet Singh told Bollywood Hungama, "It's quite an interesting and hatke subject and I am very thrilled about starting the journey of my character. It's important to highlight some issues in a light-hearted way and that has got me pretty excited."