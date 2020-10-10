Rakul Preet Singh's Aiyaary co stars Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee send across virtual birthday love

Sidharth Malhotra shared a goofy throwback photo with his co-star and birthday girl Rakul Preet Singh from their film promotions and showered her with some love.

Rakul Preet Singh turns 30 today and the actress has been flooded with social media wishes since morning. From her co-stars down South to Bollywood stars, the actress had a whole lot of virtual love coming her way. While Rana Daggubatti, Kaajal Aggarwal and Samantha Akkineni were some of the stars who wished Rakul, her Aiyaary co-stars and Manoj Bajpayee shared some adorable photos.

Sidharth shared a throwback photo with Rakul from their film promotions and a goofy photo as well. He wrote, "Happy Birthday @RakulPreet Big Hug!" Whereas, Manoj Bajpayee also sent hugs in the form of emojis as he reposted a tweet. While at it, Bajpayee wrote, "Happy birthday dear @Rakulpreet Singh ji!!! Keep the enterprise going on and on!!!"

Take a look at their wishes:

Happy birthday dear @Rakulpreet Singh ji!!! Keep the enterprise going on and on!!! https://t.co/Fq1oHYZHPZ — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 10, 2020

Rakul is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry and also has made her mark in Bollywood with films like Aiyaary, De De Pyaar De with and and Yaariyan.

The actress is currently in Hyderabad where she lives. She was recently visiting Mumbai when the NCB summoned her in the Bollywood drug nexus case. However, since her questioning as well as that of other actresses, the NCB has not summoned them again.

On the professional front, Rakul is gearing up for the upcoming movie Indian 2 co-starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The much-awaited movie has been directed by S.Shankar. She has also been cast opposite Sivakarthikeyan in SK14.

Wishing the talented Rakul Preet Singh a very happy birthday!

