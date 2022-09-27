Rakul Preet Singh's Scotland diaries continues; Enjoys hot chocolate with Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are currently in Glasgow in Scotland. They are shooting for their untitled next project. Well, from last week both actors have been sharing a lot of updates from the shoot destination and keeping the fans updated. From the pictures, it looks like they are having a lot of fun, and recently, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also joined them. The Doctor G actress had shared the picture on her Instagram stories.

And it looks like the actress is still there. She has shared another picture on her Instagram stories in which she and Arjun Kapoor are having hot chocolate to beat the cold weather of Scotland. The actor is wearing an orange sweatshirt layered with a dark blue jacket. Rakul is seen in a grey hoodie. Both are holding chocolate drink glasses and posing for the camera. The actress has written, “#Scotlanddiaries..COLD WEATHER AND HOTTT CHOCOLATE”, along with fire emoji.