Rakul Preet Singh's STRONG reply on dress-code expectations from newly married women: ‘Will you ask guy…’

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are truly a match made in heaven, and their chemistry is proof of this fact. The newlyweds do not fail to set couple goals wherever they are going after marriage. Be it at parties or at red carpets, these two surely know how to raise the temperature with their style quotient. Well, the actress recently spoke to NDTV about the changes in her life post-marriage.

Rakul Preet Singh reveals being 90 percent similar to Jackky Bhagnani

The interviewer began by asking the De De Pyaar De star if there was any difference post-marriage with Jackky Bhagnani. Rakul Preet Singh with a smile on her face, quipped, “Not at all! In fact, it takes me a second when people call me Mrs and I’m like, oh ok! I mean touchwood, and I really hope it remains the same in life.” She further added that it has not sunk into both their heads, and she also quipped that they are both very similar.

Talking about their similarities, Rakul Preet Singh revealed that they are ‘absolutely clones’. Explaining further, the actress shared that they are 90 percent similar. Talking about the remaining 10 percent, the actress said that she is a stickler for time, and Jackky’s time is all over the place. But she also said that it has gotten better now. “We’re similar people from likes, dislikes, holiday destinations, and the food we like. From how we’re obsessed with working out. We want to work out on a holiday also. It’s really crazy.”

When the reporter added about them never fighting as they are so similar, Rakul, in affirmation, said, “touchwood! So far so good.

Rakul Preet Singh on resuming work right after marriage

When questioned about having to dress a certain way because she is newly married, the actress said that she is blessed as both her family and Jackky’s family have no pressure, and they got back to work the moment they returned from Goa.

Talking about the expectation of everyone for married women to dress a certain way, the actress said, “I think we in Indian society make a big deal about marriage, and I would like to say that it is a natural process in anyone’s life. Will you ask a guy to dress a certain way after marriage? Times have changed, and everyone does whatever they like."

