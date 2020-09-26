Rakul Preet tells NCB 'doob' chat with Rhea was about rolled cigarettes; Deepika Padukone to be quizzed today

Rakul Preet Singh was questioned by NCB for four hours about her 'doob' chat with Rhea Chakraborty. The actress said that it was rolled cigarettes and not drugs. Deepika Padukone's manager maintained the same.

Rakul Preet Singh was questioned for four hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection on Friday. The actress, who has been friend with Rhea Chakraborty in the past, was questioned about a string of messages exchanged with the late Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend about a "doob". The text trail was found by the NCB during the investigation. An NCB officer informed Mumbai Mirror that the actress reportedly explained that the "doob" in her chat with the actress meant hand-rolled cigarettes and not drugs.

The officer added that Rhea, during her round of grilling with the NCB, said that "doob" was marijuana. "The officer further said that in her questioning Rhea had allegedly said the reference to the doob was a reference to marijuana," the national daily's report reads. However, Rakul seemingly denied that it was a mind-altering substance during her investigation. Rakul also added that she had lost touch with Rhea over the last few years. Rakul added that she herself wasn't involved in consumption or procurement of any drugs.

's manager Karishma Prasad, who was also grilled by the NCB on Friday, said that "doob" was a reference to hand-rolled cigarettes. "When we questioned Karishma about the said conversation, she too said that doob was rolled tobacco cigarette. No other actor is part of this group. We will call her again for investigations on Saturday and also Deepika," the officer told the newspaper.

It was widely reported that Deepika's husband had requested the NCB if he could join the questioning citing the actress's anxiety as a reason. However, NCB denied such requests were made by the actor.

