Rakul Preet on working with Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G: I’m having a blast

Actress Rakul Preet recently joined co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah in Prayagraj to continue the shoot for their upcoming movie Doctor G. The campus comedy-drama is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. Opening up on her experience working with co actors, Rakul said that she is having fun and enjoying every bit of it.

Speaking to Etimes, the actress also opened up about the experience of filming the movie in Prayagraj and said that it’s her first time shooting in the city and when she got here and went around the campuses, college, and university buildings, she realised why the place was chosen for shooting. “The campuses are so beautiful; they have such an old-world charm. They look stunning and speak so much about the varied cultures that the city has been witness to. The shooting has been hectic but smooth. We’re in a bio-bubble, so as much as I want to look around and explore the city, I can’t do it right now. We’ve been taking all the possible precautions. We get tested every few days, wear masks and sanitise the sets regularly,” said Rakul.

Further speaking about her experience working with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul said that she is having a blast working with him. “I am a Sardarni and he’s Punjabi. Both of us are foodies and we both enjoy a certain brand of humour, which stems from our home state. We’re perpetually cracking some Punjabi lame jokes. Of course, he’s a fantastic professional who loves to improvise his scenes. He’s also equally sharp when it comes to picking up the improvisations his fellow actors make. That’s a very important trait and he’s fantastic with it,” Rakul shared.

For those not aware, Rakul is teaming up with Ayushmann and Shefali for the first time. Rakul then heaped praises on Shefali Shah and added that it is a delight to work with and learn from her. Rakul called her “spontaneous” and a “brilliant actress”. She concluded by saying that it is a treat to work with the Dil Dhadakne Do star.

