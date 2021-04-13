Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn starrer RRR poster to be launched in a grand way on Tuesday

Directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles, RRR will unveil its poster on Tuesday in a grand way.

RRR is one of the biggest films to have been constructed in the history of Indian cinema. With a true pan-India cast including Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, , and , SS Rajamouli is narrating the saga of Indian independence in a rather cinematic way. Makers of the film have revealed introduction videos for all the primary characters and the hype around the film is surreal. In a drought of releases in cinema theaters, the audience would be jumping at the opportunity of having to watch such an Indian magnum opus.

Makers of RRR took to Twitter and announced recently that they will be celebrating the festival in a grand way by releasing a poster of the film at 10 AM on Tuesday. Since the announcement, Twitter has been flooded with sheer joy as Rajamouli is the biggest Indian film director of this century and people swear by his sense of cinema. Lately, RRR makers released an epic introduction video for Ajay Devgn’s character and he seems to be playing a dacoit who is not scared of bullets.

Let’s celebrate the festival in a GRRRAND way! Releasing a poster at 10 AM. #RRRMovie — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 12, 2021

Fans around the country are waiting for bated breath and each glimpse inside the world of RRR is not short of a treat for them. Rajamouli is coming back after the biggest hit ever in the history of Indian cinema by the name of Baahubali: The Conclusion. The makers have finalized the release date for 13 October which makes the clash with Maidaan, another Ajay Devgn starrer unavoidable.

